Last chance! Prime Day Apple deal sends AirPods to Black-Friday-beating price in final hours of Amazon sale

Entire range can be found on offer, with the biggest-ever discounts on multiple models

The Amazon Prime Day sale is nearing its end, and while some of the deals that made it into our roundup of the best Prime Day cycling deals have sold out already, a gaggle of great Prime Day Apple deals are going strong. Leading the charge among them are the ever-popular AirPods wireless in-ear headphones.

Deals are available across the entire AirPods range, including the older-model AirPods 2, the latest model AirPods 3, as well as the premium model AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Max are also on offer, but we don't recommend wearing these on a bike. They definitely won't play nicely with a helmet, and they aren't overly suited to the sweaty nature of riding indoors. 

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $168.99 at Amazon
Save 32% - This is technically the best price we've seen, although only by a single cent, as they've been $169.00 before. They are the top-tier model in the Apple in-ear range, and although they've been around since 2022, we don't expect to see the Pro 3 launch until 2025. 

Price check: Walmart $168.99

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK
Save 22% - In the UK the deal is slightly more enticing with the AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever; £10 cheaper than Amazon has ever listed the earbuds in the past. There are cheaper alternatives but if you are looking for Apple's premium in-ear headphones this is a deal not to be missed. 

Price check: Argos £229.00 - Currys £229.00

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $69.00 at Walmart
Save 47% - The 2nd Generation AirPods underperform in comparison to the newer Pro or third generation models when it comes to sound quality and features but what it lacks in these areas, they more than make up for in price. 

Amazon has sold out, but Walmart currently has them on offer at the same massively discounted price, although Walmart plays down the deal with an incorrect retail price. 

Price check: Best Buy $69.99 - Target $79.99

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £95.00 at Amazon UK
Save 26% - The UK is not afforded quite the same bargain as the US however this Prime Day sale does bring them under the £100 mark to an all-time low price beating the previous best by £4.99. You can find them even lower than this at around £89.99 from places like techinthebasket.com however the legitimacy of smaller websites is always something to weigh up against the ease and trust shopping at Amazon.

Price check: John Lewis £119.00

Link: The start of this link looks broken.$169.00 $119.99 at Amazon USA
Save 29% - Another best-ever price can be found in this AirPods 3rd Gen deal in the USA. 

Price Check: Walmart $119.99

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00 £129.00 at Amazon UK
Save 24% - Unlike the US deal the UK sale is for both the Lightning and MagSafe models. The MagSafe option costs an additional £10 but if you have a wireless charging station could be a worthwhile investment. This looks to be the best deal for these earphones coming in £10 cheaper than Amazon's previous best price.

Price check: Currys £129.00 - Argos £169.00

