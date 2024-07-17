Last chance! Prime Day Apple deal sends AirPods to Black-Friday-beating price in final hours of Amazon sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale is nearing its end, and while some of the deals that made it into our roundup of the best Prime Day cycling deals have sold out already, a gaggle of great Prime Day Apple deals are going strong. Leading the charge among them are the ever-popular AirPods wireless in-ear headphones.

Deals are available across the entire AirPods range, including the older-model AirPods 2, the latest model AirPods 3, as well as the premium model AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Max are also on offer, but we don't recommend wearing these on a bike. They definitely won't play nicely with a helmet, and they aren't overly suited to the sweaty nature of riding indoors.

With the popularity of Apple's wireless in-ear headphones and the sizeable discounts on offer, it is certainly a deal to snap up whilst there is stock available.

Here are the deals in brief:

With Prime Day only a two-day event we can't be sure how long these prices will stick around.

In detail: Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods deals

Prime Day AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249.00 $168.99 at Amazon

Save 32% - This is technically the best price we've seen, although only by a single cent, as they've been $169.00 before. They are the top-tier model in the Apple in-ear range, and although they've been around since 2022, we don't expect to see the Pro 3 launch until 2025. Price check: Walmart $168.99

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon UK

Save 22% - In the UK the deal is slightly more enticing with the AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever; £10 cheaper than Amazon has ever listed the earbuds in the past. There are cheaper alternatives but if you are looking for Apple's premium in-ear headphones this is a deal not to be missed. Price check: Argos £229.00 - Currys £229.00

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (or 2nd Generation) wireless earbuds have been around since 2022 and offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods. Along with an earbud design that blocks out more of the surrounding ambient noise, the Pro 2 model also features active noise cancellation (ANC).

Charging the AirPods Pro 2 is taken care of by USB-C meaning that if you have an iPhone 15 you only need to carry one cable to charge both your phone and AirPods whereas both the AirPods 2 and 3 both use the older Lightning connector.

Although the AirPods Pro 2 allows users to block out the surrounding world with ANC, something I am a particular fan of with this model is the ability to select 'Transparency' mode. In this mode, the earbuds actively let in the noise around you, which can be beneficial if you like to use earphones whilst riding or in general when you still want to hear your surroundings.

Some more pro features that I am a big fan of include Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, these features automatically lower the volume of any media playing so you can chat without needing to remove the earbuds.

For those constantly on the go the AirPods Pro 2 can last around six hours from a single charge however this does drop to 4.5 if you are using it for calls with the case offering around 30 hours of additional battery life.

Prime Day AirPods 2 deals

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129.99 $69.00 at Walmart

Save 47% - The 2nd Generation AirPods underperform in comparison to the newer Pro or third generation models when it comes to sound quality and features but what it lacks in these areas, they more than make up for in price. Amazon has sold out, but Walmart currently has them on offer at the same massively discounted price, although Walmart plays down the deal with an incorrect retail price. Price check: Best Buy $69.99 - Target $79.99

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: £129.00 £95.00 at Amazon UK

Save 26% - The UK is not afforded quite the same bargain as the US however this Prime Day sale does bring them under the £100 mark to an all-time low price beating the previous best by £4.99. You can find them even lower than this at around £89.99 from places like techinthebasket.com however the legitimacy of smaller websites is always something to weigh up against the ease and trust shopping at Amazon. Price check: John Lewis £119.00

The second generation of Apple's AirPods wireless earphones was released in March 2019 and although now five years old they still represent a great option for those looking for a set of fully wireless earphones.

Charging the AirPods is taken care of by the storage case that uses the now slightly outdated Lightning cable however for most users this will likely not be a deal breaker.

For those looking for AirPods on a budget, the AirPods 2 are the brand's cheapest offering and although it does lack the functionality of its pricier siblings, the AirPods 2 is still a decent option in the wireless earphone market.

The earbud design of the AirPod Pro 2 is not for everyone's ear shape or taste and if you are not especially bothered by not having active noise cancellation then the standard AirPod 2 could be right for you. The actual fit of the earphones is very similar to that of the old wired earphones that used to come with iPods and iPhones of yesteryear.

They also have Apply Find My enabled allowing you to find them when you inevitably put them down somewhere and then completely forget where that place was.

Prime Day AirPods 3 deals

Link: The start of this link looks broken.$169.00 $119.99 at Amazon USA

Save 29% - Another best-ever price can be found in this AirPods 3rd Gen deal in the USA. Price Check: Walmart $119.99

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: £169.00 £129.00 at Amazon UK

Save 24% - Unlike the US deal the UK sale is for both the Lightning and MagSafe models. The MagSafe option costs an additional £10 but if you have a wireless charging station could be a worthwhile investment. This looks to be the best deal for these earphones coming in £10 cheaper than Amazon's previous best price. Price check: Currys £129.00 - Argos £169.00

Coming to market in 2021, Apple's latest base model in-ear headphone features a similar profile to the AirPods 2 but packs in a bunch of additional features. The headline addition is what Apple calls spatial audio that mimics a surround sound experience creating the effect of 360-degree sound.

The third generation of the AirPods gets the choice between traditional Lightning charging or MagSafe wireless charging depending on your preference. The advantage of the MagSafe option is it supports both Lightning charging and wireless charging however this does come at a slight increase in cost.

Something to bear in mind if you like to use your earphones whilst exercising is that the AirPods 3 only have an IPX4 rating. This means that they can shrug off splashes of water but might not be best suited to a rainy day ride or a summer sweat fest.

Prime Day Garmin deals: Head units, lights and wearables are all in the Prime Day sale

Make sure you check out all of the hottest bargains available for a limited time by heading over to our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. Here you can find a list of all the deals we think you need to know about.