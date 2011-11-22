Landis to appeal hacking sentence

Floyd Landis during his 2007 doping case. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

On November 10 a French court handed down a 12-month suspended sentence to Floyd Landis on the charge he hacked into a computer at the French Chatenay-Malabry laboratory (LNDD). According to his lawyer, Landis was given the option of appealing, but at the time he hadn't decided what was the best course of action.

"I have to take a few days to reflect as I don't want to add to my anxiety a second time," Landis told Cyclingnews last week.

However, after some time to reflect Landis has decided to appeal. When asked what was next after filing his appeal he succinctly replied, "I don't know."

When further asked if he would travel to France and face the charges with his attorneys he replied, "I'm considering it."

The former pro has mentioned in the past he doesn't have the funds available for travel. Also, he has some reservations about returning to France, a country that does not have fond memories of his 2006 Tour de France performance.

"My concern about traveling to France is that they may not allow me to return home," said Landis suggesting that the French authorities might like to see him behind bars.

Something else that Landis has reconsidered is racing in the masters category. Initially he wanted to be a competitive on the bike again, but instead he's focused on his plan of joining NASCAR. In the short term he will be attending a fundraiser December 1st in New York that is raising money for a local junior development racing team.