Landis reported to have worn wire in meeting with Michael Ball

Floyd Landis is reported to have collected evidence which was used by FDA special agent Jeff Novitzky to obtain a search warrant for former Rock Racing owner Michael Ball’s apartment. The New York Daily News reports that Landis wore a hidden wire and camera on behalf of federal agents at a meeting with Ball in the spring.

A source told the newspaper that Landis filmed images of what appeared to be doping products, including human growth hormone, in the refrigerator of Ball’s apartment in Marina Del Rey, California. "The quantity and the quality of the video surveillance was pivotal in the decision to serve a search warrant and essentially raid Ball's apartment to seize the drugs," the New York Daily News’ source explained.

Ball has not been publicly charged with any offence. His Rock Racing team disbanded ahead of the 2010 season when it failed to receive a licence, while his Rock and Republic clothing company filed for bankruptcy in April. Landis had been set to ride for Rock Racing in 2010.

Jeff Novitzky is currently leading an investigation into doping in American cycling, which is believed to be centred on the US Postal Service team. In May of this year, Landis outlined a series of alleged doping practices that took place during his time at the team.