Landa confirms move to Astana

Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) cracked the top-10 on the Vuelta's first stage in the Pyrenees
Mikel Landa (Euskaltel)
Scarponi leads Nibali and Sagan through the rain

Mikel Landa has confirmed that he will be joining Astana on a two-year deal when the Euskaltel-Euskadi team folds at the end of this season. Speaking to Spanish website El Pedal de Frodo, Landa acknowledged that an agreement had been reached and said he is relishing the prospect of his new challenge.



