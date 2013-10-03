Landa confirms move to Astana
Euskaltel climber set to support Nibali’s 2014 Tour de France bid
Mikel Landa has confirmed that he will be joining Astana on a two-year deal when the Euskaltel-Euskadi team folds at the end of this season. Speaking to Spanish website El Pedal de Frodo, Landa acknowledged that an agreement had been reached and said he is relishing the prospect of his new challenge.
