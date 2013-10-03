Trending

Landa confirms move to Astana

Euskaltel climber set to support Nibali’s 2014 Tour de France bid

Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) cracked the top-10 on the Vuelta's first stage in the Pyrenees

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Euskaltel)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Scarponi leads Nibali and Sagan through the rain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mikel Landa has confirmed that he will be joining Astana on a two-year deal when the Euskaltel-Euskadi team folds at the end of this season. Speaking to Spanish website El Pedal de Frodo, Landa acknowledged that an agreement had been reached and said he is relishing the prospect of his new challenge.

