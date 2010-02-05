Lampre-Farnese Vini pressing ahead despite uncertainty

Image 1 of 18 Alessandro Petacchi poses with some of his team-mates in team dress. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Alessandro Petacchi and Damiano Cunego in the studio with their bikes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 All smiles: Lampre-Farnese Vini looked like a squad without a trouble in the world at the team launch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Adriano Malori shows off his time trial position, save the bike, in an unusual image. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Star sprinter Alessandro Petacchi has already showed his form this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Damiano Cunego had a strong finish to last season and will be hoping to continue that this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Former German champion Danilo Hondo has joined Lampre for 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Angelo Furlan won a Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré stage in 2009. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Lorenzo Bernucci is back with Lampre again in 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Everyone watched as Angelo Furlan showed off a bunny hop on his Willer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Manuele Mori stayed with Lampre despite having a pretty quiet year last season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Enrico Magazzini is one of the team's neo-professionals for 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Another Italian neo-professional at Lampre is Diego Ulissi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Francesco Gavazzi finished in the top three on two Giro d'Italia stages last year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 Simone Ponzi is another of the neo-professionals that have joined Lampre this season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Italian Daniele Righi rides for the photographers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Fabrizio Bontempi with the team car for 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 The whole team posed in both team and race dress during the launch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giuseppe Saronni’s Lampre-Farnese Vini has shown it’s moving ahead with its 2010 plans by holding the team’s launch. The Italian squad will start its season with a temporary ProTour license while it attempts to satisfy the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) requirements.

The UCI’s License Commission granted the temporary ProTour license, which is valid until March 31, on January 25. The license came after the year’s first ProTour race, Tour Down Under, had already commenced and so the team has already missed one round of the series.

The commission rejected the team's license last fall after auditors noted "serious administrative non-compliances" in its application.

Lampre contested its first race of the season, Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria-Challenge Calabria, last week in Italy. The team claimed its first victories of 2010 with Alessandro Petacchi winning two stages while Daniele Pietropolli finished third overall.

Should the squad not meet the UCI’s demands by March 31 it could cease to exist. UCI president Pat McQuaid revealed at Tour Down Under the team will not be granted a Professional Continental license if it fails to meet the ProTour requirements, as it’s now had ample time to get its affairs in order.

Click here to see the launch gallery.

Lampre-Farnese Vini 2010 roster: Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita), Grega Bole (Slo), Matteo Bono (Ita), Vitaliy Buts (Ukr), Damiano Cunego (Ita), Mauro Da Dalto (Ita), Angelo Furlan (Ita), Francesco Gavazzi (Ita), Andrea Grendene (Ita), Danilo Hondo (Ger), David Loosli (Swi), Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita), Marco Marzano (Ita), Manuele Mori (Ita), Alessandro Petacchi (Ita), Daniele Pietropolli (Ita), Daniele Righi (Ita), Marcin Sapa (Pol), Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita), Simon Spilak (Slo), Alfredo Balloni (Ita), Enrico Magazzini (Ita), Simone Ponzi (Ita) and Diego Ulissi (Ita).