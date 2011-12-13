Kreuziger to focus on Giro d'Italia in 2012

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The three individual time trials of the 2012 Tour de France have forced Roman Kreuziger (Astana) to reconsider his anticipated role in the race, and ultimately confirm he will be a non-starter for the prologue in Liège.

"I will risk losing a lot of time in them," said Kreuziger.

The first race against the clock will the prologue in Liège over 6.1 kilometres, with the next on stage 9 over 38 kilometres between Arc-et-Senans and Besançon and then finally on the penultimate stage – also the most lengthy at 52 kilometres between Bonneval and Chartres.

Instead, the Czech will focus on the Giro d'Italia, with less racing against the clock required and more of his favoured cols.

"The next Giro will be more reasonable than the 2011 race. I'll have a real chance of making the podium," he said.

The Tour de France is set to feature 96.1 kilometres of worth of individual time trials, as opposed to the 72.4 kilometres on offer at the Giro, which includes a 32.2 kilometre team time trial on stage 4.

This year, Kreuziger finished 6th overall at the Giro and won the young rider classification.