Kopp faces possibility of further doping suspension

David Kopp (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Kopp faces the possibility of further suspension related to his 2008 positive test for cocaine. The German returned to competition this year after serving a one-year ban, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed the original decision to the International Cycling Union (UCI) and is seeking an extend the penalty by a further year.

Kopp tested positive for cocaine in September 2008 at a Belgian national race while riding for Team Cycle Collstrop. The Flemish cycling federation handed him a one-year suspension, which ended December 31, 2009.

The 31-year-old had announced his retirement before hearing of the positive test, but has since decided to return to racing. After sitting out last season, he signed with the German Continental-ranked Team Kuota-Indeland for this year. He recently won the race Köln-Schuld-Frechen and was scheduled to ride in Monday's Rund um Köln.

The WADA had already appealed the one-year ban to the Flemish federation, and the ban was subsequently suspended so that Kopp may not ride in Belgium until September of this year. Now the WADA has asked the UCI to extend the ban worldwide.

It is not known when the UCI might make a ruling. “Actually I figure every day that I might be banned. Every race could be my last one,” Kopp told the German site radsport-news.com. “That is a situation which is almost unbearable.”

Kopp turned pro in 2002 with Team Telekom. He also rode for Teams Lamonta, Wiesenhof, Gerolsteiner and Cycle Collstrop.