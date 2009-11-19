Kohl's ex-manager Matschiner to write book about doping

Bernhard Kohl in the mirror showing off his dots. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefan Matschiner is writing a book, and “maybe some people are nervous about it.” The Austrian is the former manager of Bernhard Kohl, and has been named as a major suspect in doping investigations.

Both Kohl and triathlete Lisa Hütthaler have admitted to receiving doping products from Matschiner, 34. He is said to have provided not only the substances themselves but assisted with blood doping.

He plans to publish the book “definitely not until after my trial. There could be some things in it which could incriminate me,” he said, according to the Austrian website sport24.at.

Matschiner doesn't particularly bother to deny his involvement with doping, saying “I admit my guilt, but I don't regret anything!”

However, he is particularly bothered by Kohl's case, because of the likelihood of the rider getting caught if he used CERA. “I told him,: 'Bernhard, stay away from CERA!' But he risked it, because he was maniacal in thinking that the whole peloton would ride with it.”

Kohl tested positive for the EPO derivative CERA during the 2008 Tour de France, in which he had finished third and won the King of the Mountains jersey. He later admitted to having used doping practices since 2005, and said that Matschiner had provided him with EPO, growth hormones, insulin, testosterone and blood doping.

Matschiner is also alleged to have help numerous other athletes from a variety of disciplines with doping products.