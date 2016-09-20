König returns to Bora, Cofidis sign Vuelta stage winner van Genechten - News Shorts

Leopold König (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Leopold König returns to Bora for 2017





König was team leader in grand tours and stage races during his first spell when the team was known as Team NetApp. He is expected to have a similar role in 2017 alongside new leaders Peter Sagan and Rafa Majka as Bora-Hansgrohe steps up to WorldTour status. Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed that König will be the team’s leader at the 2017 Tour de France which starts in Düsseldorf.

The Czech rider finished seventh in the 2014 Tour de France, ninth in the 2013 Vuelta a España and used his consistency to finish sixth in the 2015 Giro d’Italia when with Team Sky. Illness affected his 2016 season but he recently finished 29th at the Vuelta a Espana after helping Chris Froome fight for overall victory with Nairo Quintana.

“It was Enrico Poitschke and Ralph Denk back then who picked me up from a small continental team and gave me the chance to race the biggest races in the world and to progress as a rider. So when I heard about their new project and ambitions I felt like coming back home where it all started,” König said during the official announcement of his return to the German team.

"I've learned a lot the last two years with Team Sky and I'm extremely grateful for this experience. Now I'm ready to give my best in the coming years and chase our ambitious goals.”

Giant-Alpecin with options for Tre Valli Varesine

Simon Geschke, Tobias Ludvigsson and Sam Oomen lead a strong Giant-Alpecin squad for next week's 1.HC Tre Valli Varesine in Northern Italy. Warren Barguil has also been named in the squad and will make his first start since abandoning the Vuelta a Espana on stage 3.

The 2015 edition of the race was won by Astana's Vincenzo Nibali with Giant-Alpecin missing from the start line. In 2016, the squad is aiming for a top result but coach Aike Visbeek is expecting a tough day in the saddle.

"The Tre Valli Varesine is one of the most demanding one-day races in Italy," said Visbeek. "The objective of the team is to be visible at the front of the race as the breakaway usually makes it to the finish.

"It will be important to ride an offensive race. The climb to Orino after 55km of racing will be a key moment and we have to stay alert and be in a good position. We have an experienced and strong team with more than one card to play, with Simon, Tobias and Sam all showing some good form in recent weeks."

Giant-Alpecin for Tre Valli Varesine: Warren Barguil (Fra), Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger), Simon Geschke (Ger), Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Sam Oomen (Ned), Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) and Martijn Tusveld (Ned).

Cofidis announce signing of Vuelta a Espana stage winner Jonas van Genechten and Neo-Pro Mathias Le Turnier

French Pro-Continental squad Cofidis have bolstered its line-up for 2017 with the signing of Jonas van Genechten from IAM Cycling. Neo-pro Mathias Le Turnier will also join the team from next season.

Van Genechten enjoyed a breakthrough win at the Vuelta last month as he sprinted to victory on stage 7 to Puebla de Sanabria. The 30-year-old had several top-five results across the season before his first grand tour stage win and third win in IAM Cycling colours. The Belgian rider turned professional in 2008 with the Continental Groupe Gobert.com squad, moving to Groupe Gobert.com then Wallonie - Bruxelles before joining the WorldTour ranks in 2012 with Lotto Belisol. For the first time in his career, Van Genechten will ride at Pro-Continental level with Cofidis and will be an important rider in the sprint train for Nacer Bouhanni.

Le Turnier, 21, has also been signed by Cofidis for next season but has joined from August 1 this year as a stagiaire. Earlier in the season Le Turnier finished second overall at both Ronde de l'Isard and Tour de Gironde and helped teammate David Gaudu to victory at the Tour de l'Avenir.

Dimension Data riders dominate Eritrean team for Doha World Championships

Eritrea has named its team for next month's World Championships with six riders from the WorldTour Dimension Data and Continental Dimension Data teams spearheading its squad. At the 2015 Worlds, Mekseb Debesay was the only Eritrean to line up in Richmond for the elite men but in 2016 there will be five riders in the Eritrean kit.

Daniel Teklehaimanot will be making his third appearance at the Worlds in a big season for the 27-year-old who also rode the Tour de France and Olympic Games.

The 2016 Doha World Championships start on October 9 with the women's team time trial and concludes October 16 with the elite women's road race.

Team Eritrea for the 2016 Worlds

Elite Men: Daniel Teklehaimanot, Mekseb Debesay, Natnael Berhane, Meron Teshome, Tesform Okubamariam.

U23 Men: Merhawi Kudus, Amunuel Gebregizaber, Meron Aberham, Zemenfes Solomon, Aklili Gebrehiwot

Elite Women: Mossana Debesay, Wehazit Kidane, Wegaheta Ghebrehiwot

Junior Men: Awet Habtom, Sirak Tesfom, Saimon Mussie