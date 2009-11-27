Keirin World champion Levy moves to Cofidis Track team

Max Levy (Germany) ready for his first Keirin as World Champion. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Keirin World Champion Maximilian Levy will ride for the Cofidis track team in 2010. The 22-year-old German signed a one-year contract on Friday.

“I am looking forward to the new challenges,” he told the German press agency dpa. “The change is a further step in my athletic development.”

Levy will continue to train in Brandenburg and ride for Germany in the World Championships. He will ride the World Cup meets for Cofidis. At his new team, he will join French riders Kevin Sireau, Francois Pervis and Quentin Fargue, as well as Dutch rider Teun Mulder.

His contract with his current team, Sparkassen Team Brandenburg, expires at the end of this season.

