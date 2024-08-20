Kaden Groves stays with Alpecin-Deceuninck despite rumoured move

Australian sprinter renews through 2026

Team Alpecin's Kaden Groves celebrates on the podium after winning the stage 2 of La Vuelta a Espana
Team Alpecin's Kaden Groves celebrates on the podium after winning the stage 2 of La Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite stoking rumours that he would leave Alpecin-Deceuninck, hinting that he signed with a new team to Belgian media before stage 3 of the Vuelta a España, Kaden Groves actually renewed with the team through 2026.

The team announced the new contract on Tuesday after rumours linked the 25-year-old to the Astana Qazaqstan team.

