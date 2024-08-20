Kaden Groves stays with Alpecin-Deceuninck despite rumoured move
Australian sprinter renews through 2026
Despite stoking rumours that he would leave Alpecin-Deceuninck, hinting that he signed with a new team to Belgian media before stage 3 of the Vuelta a España, Kaden Groves actually renewed with the team through 2026.
The team announced the new contract on Tuesday after rumours linked the 25-year-old to the Astana Qazaqstan team.
"I can't wait to continue my journey here at Alpecin Deceuninck for the next two years," Groves said in the press release.
"I feel at home and perform at my highest level in this shirt. I feel confident in this environment knowing I have the best people supporting me on and off the road."
Groves joined Alpecin-Deceuninck in 2023 after turning pro with BikeExchange in 2020. He has amassed five stage wins at the Vuelta a España and the overall points classification in 2023, and a stage win at the Giro d'Italia. He has higher ambitions including a debut at the Tour de France so he can have a chance to complete his collection of Grand Tour stage wins.
"My goals match those of the team, of course I want to pursue my dream of winning stages in all three Grand Tours, but I also have high ambitions for the Spring Classics," Groves said. "I want to thank the team and specifically the management for the trust they put in me."
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.