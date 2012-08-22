Kabush and Zandstra to race Crank the Shield

Image 1 of 2 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Derek Zandstra (Team Scott/3 Rox Racing) was the top overall finisher in the 2012 US Pro XCT Subaru Cup. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Crank The Shield, a three-day point-to-point stage race in Ontario, Canada, will take place again this fall from September 14-16.

Crank The Shield has grown to become one of North America's most popular stage races attracting riders from across Canada and the United Stated.

The 2012 edition will include the participation of Olympian Geoff Kabush and teammate Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing) as well as over 300 riders of varying abilities and experience.

For more information, visit www.cranktheshield.com.