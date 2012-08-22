Kabush and Zandstra to race Crank the Shield
Canadian mountain bike stage race set for mid-September
Crank The Shield, a three-day point-to-point stage race in Ontario, Canada, will take place again this fall from September 14-16.
Crank The Shield has grown to become one of North America's most popular stage races attracting riders from across Canada and the United Stated.
The 2012 edition will include the participation of Olympian Geoff Kabush and teammate Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing) as well as over 300 riders of varying abilities and experience.
For more information, visit www.cranktheshield.com.
