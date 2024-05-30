Justine Barrow flips from doubts over Unbound Gravel start to winning streak

By
published

Australian champion wins two races post-surgery but stays cautious on Unbound chances

Justine Barrow on her way to victory at the 150 'La Loca' event at the 2024 Gravel Locos
Justine Barrow on her way to victory at the 150 'La Loca' event at the 2024 Gravel Locos (Image credit: @velophoto.tx)

Justine Barrow may not have exactly had the ideal preparation for her latest stint of gravel racing in the United States, having had to put her training on hold for yet more surgery on her AC joint in late January. But now the Australian gravel champion is coming into Unbound Gravel on a winning streak.

The first step was victory at the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series race in Nannup on May 11, where she carved out a clear lead and set a new course record en route to the win. Then it was straight on a plane to make it to the United States in time for Gravel Locos the following weekend, and again, Barrow managed to pull out a big gap to her rivals and cross the line first, finishing 14 minutes ahead of second-placed Marisa Boaz.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.