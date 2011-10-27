Jungels confirms RadioShack-Nissan Continental team for 2012

Bob Jungels (Luxembourg) powers to the world title in the junior time trial. (Image credit: www.offida2010.it)

Team RadioShack-Nissan will sponsor a Continental team in the coming season. The news was confirmed by Luxembourg rider Bob Jungels, who will be a part of the project.

The 19-year-old will sign with the team, he told Wort.lu. “I will ride in the coming season for the Continental team.”

He could not say who else would be on the team, but since it will have a Luxembourg licence, the majority of the eight to 16 riders must come from that country.

Jungels won the junior Worlds time trial title in 2010. This year he won gold at the Games of the Small States of Europe in both the road race and time trial. Riding for UC Dippach, he also won the Amay Haut and GP Francois Faber this year, and was best young rider at the Fleche du Sud.

He has big plans for the coming year. “After finishing third overall in the Fleche du Sud this year, I want to win it next year. We will surely also take part in many other races which are equally difficult as the Fleche du Sud.”

Jungels didn't know whether he would be able to take part in any training with the “big boys” on the WorldTour team, which is currently meeting in Belgium.

The team must submit its dossier for the founding of the Continental team by October 31 to the Luxembourg cycling federation, which will pass it along to the UCI.