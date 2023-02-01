Jumbo-Visma to release docuseries on Amazon Prime

Cycling fans will not be short of documentary streaming content in 2023, with Jumbo-Visma the latest team to announce a docuseries, airing on Amazon Prime Video in the spring.

The six-part show, covering the team's 2022 season, will be available from March 1 but will be limited to the Benelux region of Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The series, titled 'All-in: Team Jumbo-Visma', covers the Dutch team's 2022 campaign, focusing on the men's squad with no indication that the women's squad will feature.

Jumbo-Visma's defining success of 2022 was their Tour de France victory through Jonas Vingegaard, who is one of the central characters, alongside his co-leader, Primož Roglič, who had a bruising campaign, and the polyvalent Wout Van Aert. There is also room for Tom Dumoulin, who grappled with his future in the sport and decided part-way through 2022 to retire.

The series claims to delve into the riders' backgrounds and personal lives, as well as covering the race-day action.

"Viewers get a unique insight into the success formula of the team, including their private lives, fierce discussions and emotional highs and lows," read an announcement from Amazon Prime.

"It is a story about friendship, team spirit, doubts and emotions."

The show is co-written by the author Frank Heinen and features Tom Boonen among the talking heads giving insights into the team.

The series, although heavily geo-restricted, continues the rise of documentary television streaming in cycling and in sport more generally.

The Netflix docuseries on the 2022 Tour de France, whose release date has yet to be confirmed, has generated a great deal of anticipation and is hoped to cut through to a wider audience in the manner of F1's hugely successful 'Drive to Survive'.

Jumbo-Visma have now become the third major team to launch their own in-house behind-the-scenes docuseries. Movistar's 'The Least Expected Day' is now in its fourth season, while Soudal-QuickStep announced last month the launch of their own 2022-based series on Prime Video.

