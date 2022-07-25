Julian Alaphilippe's comeback cut short by COVID-19

By published

World champion abandons Tour de Wallonie in latest season setback

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl prior to the 108th Liege Bastogne Liege 2022 Mens Elite a 2572km one day race from Lige to Lige LBL WorldTour on April 24 2022 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Julian Alaphilippe's season has been halted just after it got going again (Image credit: Getty images)

Julian Alaphilippe's comeback from a long injury lay-off has been stopped in its tracks by COVID-19. 

After returning to competition at the weekend at the Tour de Wallonnie, three months after his heavy crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the world champion tested positive for the virus on Monday morning. 

He will therefore not start stage 3 of the five-stage Belgian race, and it is now highly unlikely he'll take part in Sunday's Clásica de San Sebastián.

More to follow

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.