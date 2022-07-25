Julian Alaphilippe's comeback cut short by COVID-19

Julian Alaphilippe's season has been halted just after it got going again

Julian Alaphilippe's comeback from a long injury lay-off has been stopped in its tracks by COVID-19.

After returning to competition at the weekend at the Tour de Wallonnie, three months after his heavy crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the world champion tested positive for the virus on Monday morning.

He will therefore not start stage 3 of the five-stage Belgian race, and it is now highly unlikely he'll take part in Sunday's Clásica de San Sebastián.

More to follow