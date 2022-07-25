Julian Alaphilippe's comeback cut short by COVID-19
By Patrick Fletcher published
World champion abandons Tour de Wallonie in latest season setback
Julian Alaphilippe's comeback from a long injury lay-off has been stopped in its tracks by COVID-19.
After returning to competition at the weekend at the Tour de Wallonnie, three months after his heavy crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the world champion tested positive for the virus on Monday morning.
He will therefore not start stage 3 of the five-stage Belgian race, and it is now highly unlikely he'll take part in Sunday's Clásica de San Sebastián.
More to follow
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.