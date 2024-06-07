Juan Ayuso pulls out of Critérium du Dauphiné as teams assess damage from high speed crash

By
published

Four of UAE Team Emirates' squad due to support Pogačar at the Tour de France involved in high speed crash

Juan Ayuso did not start stage 6 of the Dauphiné
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the highest profile rider to pull out of the Critérium du Dauphiné after teams assessed the damage from the mass high-speed crash on stage 5.

The Spanish rider had signed on in Hauterives with bandages aplenty on his body and completed the team presentation but after testing his injuries, decided against starting the 174.1km stage.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.