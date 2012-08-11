Jeannesson to lead FDJ-BigMat at Vuelta

Image 1 of 6 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 6 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 6 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) is the new leader of the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Jeannesson, who wore the white jersey at the Tour de France for a few days was in attendance. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 6 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) leads Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) to the finish in Mende. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) turned on the speed to win the opening stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Arnold Jeannesson was a late withdrawal for this year’s Tour de France but he hopes to make amends when he leads his FDJ-BigMat team at the final grand tour of the year, the Vuelta a España. The nine-man line up includes the current French road champion Nacer Bouhanni, who will be looking for a stage win after his near misses at the recent Vuelta a Burgos.

The 22-year-old will start his first grand tour in his second full year as a professional. The young sprinter has already amassed five wins this year and an overall victory at Circuit de Lorraine.

Jeannesson will put the disappointment of missing his home Tour aside when he attempts to ride for the general classification. The 26-year-old finished 14th at the Tour de France last year and ended his campaign fourth in the young rider classification. The former mountain biker Jeannesson pulled on the white jersey following the completion of stage 12

The remaining seven riders included in roster for the Vuelta, beginning on 18 August with a team time trial in Pamplona are:

William Bonnet, David Boucher, Arnaud Courteille, Remi Pauriol, Dominique Rollin, Gabriel Rash and Benoit Vaugrenard.