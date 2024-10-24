Jayco-AlUla and Liv AlUla team owner Gerry Ryan inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame

By
published

73-year-old Australian recognised for his impact and philanthropy to cycling and other sports

Gerry Ryan presents a trophy at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Gerry Ryan presents a trophy at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco team owner and long-time cycling philanthropist Gerry Ryan has been inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame for his impact and philanthropy to sport. 

Ryan was named as a 2024 inductee alongside seven other new Hall of Fame members including surfing champion Mick Fanning, Olympic hurdler Sally Pearson, motorsport driver Mark Skaife. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.