Jay Vine still experiencing ‘discomfort’ from Itzulia injuries but ‘happy to be back’ at Vuelta a España

By
Australian confirmed for World Championships squad in ITT and team relay

YUNQUERA SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates Chris Harper of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla and Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team TRex Quick Step compete in the chase group during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 6 a 1855km stage from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera UCIWT on August 22 2024 in Yunquera Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) rides in a chase group on stage 6 of the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

“I’m happy to be back, y’know," Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) said as a straightforward and simple description of his feelings as he returned to Grand Tour racing at the Vuelta a España, four months after his horrendous crash in the Itzulia Basque Country. But the scale of what he has been through just to get to this point was no less remarkable for all that.

Vine was one of the major victims of the mass crash in stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country, that also left others like Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) seriously injured. In the Australian’s case, he suffered multiple fractures to his vertebrae in the crash, including a cervical fracture and two thoracic spine vertebral body fractures.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.