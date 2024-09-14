Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier ready for Belgian team sprint clash at European championships

By
published

Belgium opts for high-risk double sprinter selection to make on van der Poel, Pedersen and Milan in Limburg

Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier sprint off at the 2024 Scheldeprijs
Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier sprint off at the 2024 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium have opted for the high-risk tactic of selecting Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier for Sunday's European road race championships and will give both the freedom to sprint for victory, even if they go head to head and shoulder to shoulder. 

Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout has selected two sprinters because both Philipsen and Merlier are potential winners and so in theory offer more chances of victory.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.