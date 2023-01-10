Ivan Sosa charged alongside gun-toting truck driver in road rage incident

Ivan Sosa (Movistar Team) thanked his followers for their support on his social media channels five days after being assaulted by a gun-wielding truck driver and is expected to have no complications from injuries to his chin. However, the 25-year-old is facing charges alongside the driver in the case.

"I want to thank you for all the messages of support that I have received in recent days. It was a shocking episode, but I feel good now," Sosa wrote on Tuesday.

A report by the Cundinamarca police described the January 5 incident, stating Sosa was assaulted by the driver of a tractor-trailer after complaining about the driver "making dangerous maneuvers on the road".

The driver accused Sosa of squirting water in his face and damaging the truck's windshield with a rock. Sosa accused the driver of exiting the truck to bludgeon him in the face with the butt of his gun.

According to the report, the driver voluntarily surrendered the weapon and presented documents showing he is permitted to carry it. The unnamed driver was charged with personal injury, while Sosa was charged with property damage.

Sosa was identified as a talent by Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio and brought onto the ProTeam in 2017. After he won the Adriatica Ionica and Vuelta a Burgos stage races in 2018, Trek-Segafredo made an offer to buy out his contract, but the deal ended in a legal battle between agents.

He joined Team Sky instead and spent three years there, but after being left out of all of the Grand Tours in 2021, he moved on to Movistar last season, winning the Vuelta Asturias and Tour de Langkawi.