‘Hard to get back into the rhythm’ - Agonising puncture costs Josh Tarling medal in Paris Olympics time trial

20-year-old British rider to turn focus on road race after heartbreaking front wheel puncture

Britain's Josh Tarling cycles to cross the finish line of the men's road cycling individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
The reigning Britain time trial Josh Tarling, just 20 years old, was not afraid of saying that he was going for gold in his first Olympic outing of his career before bad luck in the shape of a front-wheel puncture deflated his hopes. 

After getting a bike change in the opening phase, Tarling regrouped and finished in fourth place, 27 seconds off the pace of winner Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) in the men’s time trial at the Paris Olympic Games. He was only two seconds off the podium and the bronze medal won by Wout van Aert (Belgium).

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 