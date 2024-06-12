'It's fifty-fifty' - Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert in race against time to make Tour de France

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike pair training at altitude in Tignes with no set deadline for Tour selection

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert’s participation in the Tour de France remains in doubt, according to their coaches at Visma-Lease a Bike.

In separate interviews in recent days, both coaches deemed their prospects of lining up for the Grand Départ in Florence as being around “fifty-fifty,” while a spokesperson from Visma-Lease a Bike told Cyclingnews that no decision has yet been taken regarding the team's Tour selection.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.