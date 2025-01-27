'It'll make them more beautiful' - Mathieu van der Poel welcomes Van Aert's decision to race Cyclocross World Championships

Mathieu van der Poel has welcomed the last-minute decision by key rival Wout van Aert to take part in the Cyclo-cross World Championships next Sunday.

Even though Van der Poel's status as top favourite remains unaffected by Van Aert's presence, the unexpected announcement by the Belgian star will likely make for a much more fiercely competed battle for the rainbow jersey next Sunday in Liévin, northern France.

Van der Poel has six World Championships to his name in the elite men's race, but the Belgian has a total of three, as well, from 2016-2018.

"A World Championships with or without Wout is always different," the Dutchman told Nieuwsblad after his latest win in Hoogerheide on Sunday, his sixth straight victory in a row this season.

"It can only make the Championships more beautiful, for the fans, too. And you never know with Wout. I have to keep him in mind, just like I do other riders."

As for his options on taking the World's title for a seventh time in his career and equalling Erik De Vlaeminck's record, Van der Poel said simply "It's a record that I can equal next Sunday. It’s been in the books for a long time [since 1973 - Ed.] so that means something."

"It's something unique, but for me, the most important thing is that I become World Champion again."

Despite getting a broken rib in a crash in the Loenhout 'cross, Van der Poel said that he had been in considerable pain during the now completed recovery from his injury, but with the fractured rib being quite high up in his body, he didn't suffer so much on the bike itself. While training in Spain, in any case, "I felt I could do everything that I had to do."

"The only question mark was about the pain during the cross itself. But I was always able to race. It was just that it would have been less pleasant."

Van der Poel felt he was "close to the best version of himself," and pointed to his decision to take a break by missing the Benidorm World Cup as helping to ensure he was subsequently in top shape as the Worlds approaches. But he told Nieuwsblad that even when he had been in great condition in the countdown to previous Cyclo-cross World Championships, he had then gone on to lose.

"The race has to be ridden," he insisted. Plus, of course, there were his rivals to take into consideration as well.

"There are a few names I am keeping in mind. Thibau Nys is someone who can excel in World Championships, Michael Vanthourenhout as well And now there is Wout."

Meanwhile, in the Belgian camp, Van Aert's decision to race is considered a huge boost to the country's chances, with Angelo de Clercq, the National trainer, telling Wielerflits, "There are a number of scenarios that you can name and with Wout, you have an extra iron in the fire. You have someone who is really a leader.

"He never really went there as a title favorite, but he still got to wear that rainbow jersey three times. So he is a contender, but Mathieu is the big favorite."