'It'll make them more beautiful' - Mathieu van der Poel welcomes Van Aert's decision to race Cyclocross World Championships

By
published

Van der Poel gunning to equal Erik De Vlaeminck's seven World's titles on Sunday

Van der Poel and Van Aert on the podium at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Maasmechelen
Van der Poel and Van Aert on the podium at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Maasmechelen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has welcomed the last-minute decision by key rival Wout van Aert to take part in the Cyclo-cross World Championships next Sunday.

Even though Van der Poel's status as top favourite remains unaffected by Van Aert's presence, the unexpected announcement by the Belgian star will likely make for a much more fiercely competed battle for the rainbow jersey next Sunday in Liévin, northern France.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.