Israel Start-Up Nation's transfer plans, Dowsett's Hour, NTT's struggles - Podcast

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello – we hear from Israel Start-up Nation duo Alex Dowsett and Kjell Carlström.

Dowsett talks about the reasons behind his December attempt on the UCI Hour Record, while team director Carlström provides an insight into the team’s transfer strategy, Chris Froome's path back to the top of the sport, and where the team’s strengths lie in 2021.

Hosts Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson recap the endings from both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España but also take an in-depth look at what has gone wrong at NTT Pro Cycling and how difficult the market is for dozens of riders struggling for teams next season.

We also discuss Richard Carapaz, and whether the Vuelta runner-up is Ineos’ best hope for Grand Tour success next season.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

