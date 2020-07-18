Trending

Israel Start-Up Nation train at altitude in Andorra - Gallery

By

Dan Martin, Navarro and Dowsett bank miles ahead of Tour de France

Image 1 of 25

Dan Martin in training with Israel Start-Up Nation.

Dan Martin in training with Israel Start-Up Nation. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 2 of 25

Guy Sagiv.

Guy Sagiv. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 3 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 4 of 25

Ben Hermans

Ben Hermans (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 5 of 25

Israel Start-Up Nation in training in Andorra.

Israel Start-Up Nation in training in Andorra. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 6 of 25

Dan Martin banks training miles ahead of the Tour de France.

Dan Martin banks training miles ahead of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 7 of 25

Time trial training for Israel Start-Up Nation in Andorra.

Time trial training for Israel Start-Up Nation in Andorra. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 8 of 25

Krists Neilands

Krists Neilands (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 9 of 25

Daniel Navarro and Ben Hermans in training in Andorra.

Daniel Navarro and Ben Hermans in training in Andorra. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 10 of 25

Krists Neilands rode the Giro d'Italia in each of the past two years.

Krists Neilands rode the Giro d'Italia in each of the past two years. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 11 of 25

Alex Dowsett in training in Andorra.

Alex Dowsett in training in Andorra. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 12 of 25

Israel Start-Up Nation on the road in Andorra.

Israel Start-Up Nation on the road in Andorra. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 13 of 25

Israeli champion Guy Sagiv.

Israeli champion Guy Sagiv. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 14 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 15 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 16 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 17 of 25

Israel Start-Up Nation riders assemble ahead of their training ride.

Israel Start-Up Nation riders assemble ahead of their training ride. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 18 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 19 of 25

Time trial training for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Time trial training for Israel Start-Up Nation. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 20 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 21 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 22 of 25

James Piccoli.

James Piccoli. (Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 23 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 24 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)
Image 25 of 25

(Image credit: Noa Arnon)

Israel Start-Up Nation made headlines by signing Chris Froome for next season, but the team are already preparing to make their Tour de France debut in 2020, with new arrival Dan Martin set to lead the general classification challenge.

Martin is one of 14 Israel Start-Up Nation riders currently participating in an altitude training camp in Andorra as the squad builds towards the resumption of the top-level calendar following the lengthy hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irishman and his fellow Andorra residents Alex Dowsett and Dani Navarro were joined over the past week by Krists Neilands, Ben Hermans, James Piccoli, Alex Cataford, Alexis Renard, Guy Niv and Guy Sagiv. The Israeli champion Sagiv and his compatriot Niv are both vying to become the first Israeli participants in the Tour de France, having both lined out at the Giro d’Italia in recent years.

The majority of the team’s climbers and candidates for Tour de France participation have been present at the two-week camp in Andorra, which will come to an end early next week. André Greipel, another man with aspirations of riding the Tour, is currently on a separate Israel Start-Up Nation training camp in Anzgem, Belgium. The German and his compatriot Nils Politt and Rick Zabel have been availing of the opportunity to reconnoitre the cobbled Classics.

Scroll through the selection of images from Israel Start-Up Nation's Andorra training camp above.