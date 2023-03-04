Israel Premier-Tech’s Field of Dreams project sparks electrification for hundreds of Rwandan families

Chris Froome at the opening of the Field of Dream cycling centre in Rwanda, trialling the newly constructed pump track

The Tour du Rwanda is always a unique race in the calendar, but this year it held special significance for Israel Premier-Tech, who used the race as a season debut for Chris Froome while also launching their charitable initiatives in Rwanda - the Field of Dreams.

The Field of Dreams project, heavily promoted across Israel Premier-Tech’s 2022 Tour de France racing kit, has garnered financial support from thousands of cycling fans and has now given rise to new charitable efforts in the region.

The Field of Dreams centre was opened just before the Tour du Rwanda in the district of Bugesera, with Chris Froome attending the opening of the newly build-pump track and 1.2km cycling course - the first of several planned training facilities within the centre.

Seeking to expand the community benefits of the centre, Israel Premier-Tech has partnered with Ignite power - a leading pan-African off-grid solar company based in Israel and the UAE - to install solar-powered systems in the homes of children who are participating in the centre’s activities.

Ignite Power has installed solar systems in 20 homes in the area, with plans to electrify 200 more homes in the next year. The solar systems will offer electricity to aid young cyclists’ study while also supporting lighting, cooking and communication for the residents in Bugesera.

Israel Premier-Tech owner Sylvan Adams said of the project, “This Field of Dreams that we built is the foundation for virtuous branches that provide sorely needed aid to our adopted Bugesera community.”

“The best example is our partnership with Ignite, bringing solar-powered electricity to our community for the first time. These installations provide electricity for light, cooking, and even the ability to charge cell phones, saving people from the prohibitively expensive service provided by charging vendors.”

Chris Froome at the opening of the Field of Dreams cycling centre in Bugesera (Image credit: Noa Arnon/ Israel Premier-Tech)

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has also vocally supported the Field of Dreams initiative. “I am deeply appreciative of this,” said the President.

Rwanda will host Africa’s first UCI Road World Championships in 2025, and the Field of Dreams centre will offer an opportunity for weekly races between riders across the country. The team hopes that the project will substantially boost cycling in the area ahead of the World Championship event.

Following the construction of the pump track and cycling course, Israel Premier-Tech will now aim to develop a building to house a cycling centre and academy.

Chris Froome, who opened the centre before making his eye-catching debut at the Tour of Rwanda, spoke passionately about his role in the Field of Dreams centre. "Witnessing the joy on the kids' faces while they rode felt like a great victory," Froome said at the inauguration. "It is a game-changer project."