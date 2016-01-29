Iowa joins Vegas in 2016-2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Image 1 of 5 The men's leaders summit Mt. Krumpit in front of a big crowd. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 5 The muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit challenge even the best bike handlers (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 5 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) wins CrossVegas on a solo breakaway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 The crowd at CrossVegas was similar to a World Cup race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 5 Wout Van Aert wins the World Cup title in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Next year's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup will expand to include two rounds in the US, with Iowa named as host of a World Cup along with CrossVegas in September of this year, Sporza.be reported today.

Iowa City has been host to the three-race Jingle Cross weekend, which has traditionally taken place in December (hence the name). The Jingle Cross course is considered one of the hardest cyclo-cross races in the North American circuit. Organisers announced last year they had submitted a bid to host the World Cup, with race director and promoter John Meehan traveling to Belgium to submit the bid in person at the round in Koksijde in November.

Las Vegas became the first US city to host the Cyclo-cross World Cup last September. Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) won the race and went on to take the overall World Cup title.

The UCI has reportedly chosen Valkenburg to host the 2018 Cyclo-cross World Championships. The town will host the World Cup again in the 2016-2017 season, along with Koksijde, Zeven in Germany, Namur, Belgium, Heusden Zolder which hosts this year's World Championship, and Fiuggi, Italy.

2016-2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup host cities:

September 21: Las Vegas (USA)

September 24: Iowa (USA)

October 23: Valkenburg (Ned)

November 20: Koksijde (Bel)

November 26: Zeven (Ger)

December 18: Namur (Bel)

December 26: Heusden-Zolder (Bel)

January 15: Fiuggi (Ita)

January 22: Hoogerheide (Ned)