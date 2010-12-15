Ingkerreke Mountain Bike Enduro returns for another year

Jodie Willett crosses the last river in Stage 7 (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

The Ingkerreke Mountain Bike (MTB) Enduro is returning to Alice Springs again next year from May 16 to 20, 2011. The race, previously known as the Red Centre Enduro, will run again under the Ingkerreke name thanks to a new, two-year sponsorship deal. The race will cover seven stages over five days.

"Ingkerreke is excited about being involved with what has become an iconic event in Alice Springs that brings positive national press coverage for our town and our community," said Scott McConnell from Ingkerreke Commercial of the event in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Rapid Ascent has organised and managed the event in Alice Springs since 2008. The event is held annually with a consistent increase in participants from interstate and overseas by elite and recreational mountain bike riders.

"The Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro captures the spirit of mountain biking in the heart of Australia," said General Manager of Rapid Ascent Sam Maffett.

The 2010 event was won by Jodie Willett and Jason English.