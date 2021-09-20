Ineos Grenadiers sign highly rated American Magnus Sheffield

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed the signing of highly rated young rider Magnus Sheffield.

The American had been on the books at Rally Cycling this year but decided to end his contract with the team during the summer. The 19-year-old has signed a two-year contract at the British WorldTour squad.

"The next couple years I’m looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible and really just trying to find the style of racing I like the most. Then also being able to help my teammates succeed," Sheffield said in a press release issued by his new team.

The junior pursuit record holder admitted that he was drawn to the British team having grown up watching their earlier dominance at the Tour de France with Bradley Wiggins' 2012 triumph standing out.

"I kinda see myself as an all-rounder, I would say that the one-day races are the ones I like the most, especially with the cobbles, but the first couple of years on the team I just want to see which type of terrain suits me," Sheffield added.

Ineos Grenadiers have made a significant push for young talent ahead of next season as they look to build for the future. Ben Tulett has already been announced with several more riders, including Sheffield on their way to the team too.

“Magnus has shown that he’s a gutsy racer, and one that when faced with challenges has the aptitude to create solutions to overcome what life throws at him," said Rod Ellingworth.



"The way he sets himself goals and works towards them is a quality that fits with the INEOS Grenadiers’ ethos. Developing up and coming talent is now a real focus for this team, and it will be interesting to see how he grows over the coming seasons.”

Sheffield is currently competing at the UCI Road World Championships where he will represent the United States of America in both the U23 road race and time trial. He won a bronze medal in the junior Worlds road race in Yorkshire in 2019.

“I grew up watching Team Sky on the front of races, I can even remember Brad winning the Tour, that was probably my first recollection of the team,” he said.

“It’s always been a team that I’ve looked up to, and out of all the professional teams it was the one that I grew up wanting to be a part of.