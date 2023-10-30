Ineos Grenadiers confirm Laurens De Plus and Ben Swift as 2024 roster takes shape

Ineos Grenadiers have extended Laurens De Plus' contract through the 2026 season and Ben Swift's contract until the end of 2025, as they slowly complete and reveal their 2024 roster.

The British WorldTour team began to announce contract extensions and new signings last week, with Geraint Thomas and Carlos Rodriguez staying and the USA's AJ August turning professional from the Junior ranks.

The contract extension of De Plus and Swift mean Ineos Grenadiers have 22 riders publicly confirmed for 2024, with other riders announcements expected to follow. However it seems that Remco Evenepoel will not leave Soudal-QuickStep for the British team.

Geoghegan Hart has left for Lidl-Trek, Dani Martínez to Bora-Hansgrohe, Pavel Sivakov to UAE Team Emirates and Ben Tulett to Jumbo-Visma. So far, the team have only 21 riders on their roster for 2024 and, under UCI rules, need to have at least 27 riders signed by December 1st to meet WorldTour standards.

De Plus and Swift are key rider for the Grand Tours thank to their respective climbing ability and experience.

De Plus is currently on the mend after fracturing his hip in a crash during the rainy opening team time trial of the Vuelta a España in Barcelona on August 27. Although the fracture was non-displaced, De Plus had surgery a few days later.

The injury ended what was a successful season for the 28-year-old, who finished 10th in the Giro d'Italia after team leader Thomas went close to victory. It was De Plus' best result since a bout of overtraining and a viral illness knocked him out of the 2021 season.

"The story continues! I’m so happy that I can stay another three years in the team," De Plus said.

"In Belgium, we say ‘good things take time’ and hopefully I can continue to get better in the next few years and I believe that we will continue to keep growing, developing and creating stories.

"I feel like I have my place in this team now and everybody knows what my capabilities are and that’s a good feeling. I hope I can repay the confidence the team has in me and I can win some nice races together with my teammates."

35-year-old Swift also feels at home at Ineos. He has transformed from sprinter to road captain and key domestique.

"I’m really, really happy to be continuing my pro career going into seasons 16 and 17 with a team that’s like a second family to me. I’ve spent most of my career here and had the highest of highs with this team and been part of a lot of the team’s success," he said.

"I see myself not necessarily getting better with age but taking on a new role and set of responsibilities and feel like I’m developing that role and getting stronger and more consistent.

"I’m really looking forward to working with the young guys again; we’ve got a great crop of young talent and working with the team to progress. Fundamentally I love this sport, this team and I love cycling, so I’m delighted to continue for another two years."