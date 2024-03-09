‘I'm the first human in this race’ - runner-up Juan Ayuso on Vingegaard’s domination

On Saturday’s stage 6 finish atop Monte Petrano, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was the best of the rest as once again, Jonas Vingegaard stamped his authority on the peloton at Tirreno-Adriatico. Though the Spaniard jumped on Vingegaard’s attack in the final 6km, he could not stay on his wheel and had to watch the Dane power away. Ayuso settled into a two-man chase group with Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) to fight for second place both on the stage and in the general classification.

“I think I'm the first human in this race. Chapeau to Jonas,” Ayuso said. “I think he right now is on another level so we have to fight for second, I’m happy. “

“I tried to really, hold on his wheel when he went and, as I think everybody could see when I had to completely stop and get some air because I exploded but I'm happy [to keep on] trying, trying to contest him and trying to go for the stage. And then it was impossible, but I think I improved from yesterday and I think I'm on the right track.”

Ayuso bested Hindley in the sprint for second place, and now sits second overall at 1:24 from the Visma-Bike A Lease rider, and has a 28-second lead on the Australian who is in third place. Ayuso tops the best young rider classification with a 56-second lead on his teammate Isaac del Toro.

Barring catastrophe, the GC classification should remain the same after the final stage earmarked as a sprinters' affair.

“Today to be able to beat a rider like Hindley, also one of the best riders in the world. You always want more but it’s a good result.”

It was not smooth sailing for the 21-year-old rider on the 180km stage, as he suffered a badly timed mechanical on the penultimate climb up Moria, inside of 30km to go. Ayuso expended energy to chase back on while navigating around dropped riders until he rejoined the peloton on the approach to the long (10.2km) and steep (7.9% average) Monte Petrano.

“Thanks to the team I was able to get back in. Then I needed to catch some air at the back of the group and that's why I started the climb from the back, and I had been passing people little by little,” he explained. “Then on the climb, I was doing better than yesterday. I knew that when I started I had to try to hold on as long as I could to see if it would stop and reach the sprint.”

Once Vingegaard was gone up the road, Ayuso worked with Hindley until he heard that his teammate Del Toro had caught another group behind the duo and was making his way up the climb.

“In the last kilometre, I couldn't pass him because my teammate was coming from behind. So that he understood it and that I always like to work and help.

Though Ayuso was happy with his runner-up finish, he admits that his victory on the first stage was a highlight for him where he bested former time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) amongst others.

“I think that the first day I was happier than today when I won the time trial. I think it was also special to beat these riders in a completely flat time trial. I am left with a bit of today's sensations, which, yes, they were much better than yesterday’s, but well…”

As an unexpected bonus, Ayuso spent time on the podium as he also claimed the points jersey, with a slim 1-point lead on Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

“When I arrived, they told me I was also in the ciclamino so it's a nice feeling probably tomorrow being a sprinter stage and Milan so close, he'll take it from me, but at least tomorrow is gonna be a nice day.”