'I'm loving every minute' - Remco Evenepoel falls in love with the Tour de France

Young Belgian savours first stage victory but keeps his overall ambitions under control in strong Tour de France debut

Tour de France: Remco Evenepoel won the stage 7 individual time trial
Tour de France: Remco Evenepoel won the stage 7 individual time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel is enjoying his Tour de France debut, despite the expectations on his young shoulders and the fatigue of racing slowly accumulating in his legs.

Evenepoel's stage 7 time trial victory ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was arguably the most prestigious time trial victory of his career, even more so than his 2023 world time trial title.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.