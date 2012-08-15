IG Pro Cycling Index: Olympics give Wiggins extra boost

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the Champs-Élysées after a remarkable Tour de France debut. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Great Britain) rolls out (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 5 Winner Bradley Wiggins used O Symetric chainrings on his UK Sport Innovation bike. He can't get much further forward either (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is building towards the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Sirotti)

It has been three weeks since the last update to the IG Pro Cycling Index and there have been many changes. It has been a busy three week racing period with no less than six races in the Index taking place, including the Olympic road race and time trial and the Eneco Tour.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12-month rolling ranking system designed answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.

