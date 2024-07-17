‘If I’d slowed down, it would quickly have got ugly’ - Uno-X Mobility unfazed after near collision at Tour de France

Johannes Kulset crashes but avoids collision thanks to team car’s decision not to hit the brakes

A screen grab from television footage as the Uno-X Mobility cars avoid a collision
The youngest rider at the Tour de France, Johannes Kulset was penalised for slipstreaming behind a team car during stage 16 of the race but was just happy to have survived the stage after late crashes and a near collision between two Uno-X Mobility team cars could have ended his race. 

His directeur sportifs were unfazed by the whole thing when describing the near collision, insisting they handled it well and made sure Kulset didn't hit a team car.    

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.