IAM Cycling hoping Chavanel can repeat winning ways in Dunkirk

Image 1 of 2 Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Having recovered from the bronchitis which saw him miss Paris-Roubaix, Sylvain Chavanel is back racing for IAM Cycling at the Four Days of Dunkirk (Les 4 Jours de Dunkerque).

In 2002 Chavanel claimed the first of his two overall victories at the race which kick started his career and this year is the ten year anniversary of his last triumph at the 2.HC race. Chavanel will be one of five former winners to line up for the four day race, joining Arnaud Demare (2013), Jimmy Engoulvent (2012), Mathieu Ladagnous (2007) and Pierrick Fédrigo (2005) and will be hoping to continue his preparation for his season goal, the Tour de France.

"I am looking forward to Dunkirk. My form is impeccable. For the past eight or nine days, I have had excellent feelings in my legs. That helps me look forward to being back in serious competition. Training is one thing, but nothing is like racing," Chavanel said.

"Finally I'll be able to put on a race number and take things day by day. Definitely this is a tough race because there is a time trial, but there is also a stage where we have to negotiate pavé that are situated five kilometers from the finish, and we have to tackle them four times during the stage.

"That means that the 4 Days of Dunkirk will be the first in a series of races that I will ride with the intention of building for the greatest goal of the season, which is the Tour de France."

IAM Cycling for Four Days of Dunkirk: Marcel Aregger, Sylvain Chavanel, Kevyn Ista, Dominic Klemme, Roger Kluge, Gustav Larsson, Matteo Pelucchi and Jérôme Pineau.






