'I will talk with Tadej and we'll decide' - UAE and Pogačar to discuss possible Vuelta a España start

Pogačar to ride either Giro d'Italia or Vuelta a España in 2025

2019 Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar after claiming a third stage win, at Plataforma de Gredos, in his Grand Tour debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that discussions with Tadej Pogačar over his possible participation in the Vuelta a España next year will be taking place soon to try and thrash out the last big question mark over his 2025 schedule.

The 2025 Vuelta route was revealed on Thursday, with elements such as the ascent of the emblematic Angliru, the almost equally challenging Bola del Mundo 24 hours before the finish in Madrid and ten summit finishes all widely thought to be appealing for the Slovenian.

