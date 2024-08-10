'I wasn't aware of this mess until I was deep into retirement' - Bradley Wiggins explains financial challenges that led to bankruptcy

By
published

Speaking on the WEDU podcast, Wiggins offers a candid insight into his financial situation and his financial oversight during his racing career

CAMBRIDGE ENGLAND MARCH 17 Sir Bradley Wiggins poses during his visit to The Cambridge Union on March 17 2023 in Cambridge England Photo by Nordin CaticGetty Images For The Cambridge Union
Bradley Wiggins in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley Wiggins has offered the most detailed insight so far into the financial troubles that led to a declaration of bankruptcy, suggesting the issues took hold during his racing career when he admits assuming money “was going to be there forever.”

Speaking on WEDŪ's The Forward w/Lance Armstrong podcast, after being a guest commentator throughout WEDŪ's Tour de France coverage, Wiggins said “One of the things I regret is I never paid attention to my financial affairs when I was racing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.