'I thought he was going to close' - Van der Poel fends off Van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic in perfect start to cobbled Classics

It may have been unexpected for him, but Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) once again showed himself as the man for the big occasion at the E3 Saxo Classic as he surged away from the field on the Paterberg.

His timing was perfect after he had softened the field up enough to blast away solo, but also in that it was just as long-term rival Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) crashed at the foot of the climb and saw the rainbow jersey disappear into the distance.

Van der Poel was unaware of the Belgian’s fate as continued his assault on the narrow gutter that lines the berg’s edge, knowing there was ‘no way back’ once he was alone at the crest with Van Aert giving his resilient all to salvage the victory behind.

Van Aert would come close, within 11 seconds to be exact, but as has been for the majority of their careers be that in one-day races on the road or the cross-field, Van der Poel would come out on top.

“I didn’t know somebody crashed actually, I was already attacking at that point because if you have the gutter it is way easier to make a difference on the Paterberg than when there are fences on it,” said van der Poel in his post-race press conference.

“So I knew that was a crucial point and also the hardest one of the race in combination with the Oude Kwaremont. So I wanted to attack but when I was on top alone a bit further they told me that Van Aert crashed and that I had 20 seconds, so there was no way back.”

Van der Poel rode the last 44km solo, surpassing Fabian Cancellara’s former record of a 35km solo effort in 2013. With the Visma-Lease a Bike making an impression on the flat, Van der Poel delivered one killing blow on the Karnemelkbeekstraat and his advantage would only grow to 1:31 when he saluted across the line in Harelbeke.

“It was really far actually and the roads were not really nice to be alone on with the wind. Wout came back really strong, I thought he was going to close the gap as well but I managed to hold him off,” Van der Poel said.

“For me, I was doing quite high numbers already the whole time so I knew he must be on the limit as well. So I tried to crack him on the Karnemelkbeekstraat.

“That's also what happened I think. He was on the limit and of course, he had nothing to lose at that point as his finish was at my wheel let's say, so I knew he was doing everything to get there.”

Van der Poel was both disappointed at the lack of another thrilling battle as Van Aert ended up third, but delighted to add another Classic to his stacked palmarès. He knows not to underestimate his close rival who he believed won’t be flustered by the disappointment in Harelbeke.

“Unfortunately Wout crashed going up Paterberg so that’s a pity for the battle, but I can be really happy for the feeling I had today,” he said. “Wout rode pretty defensive today actually which was a pity but he comes back from altitude camp so I think he worked really hard for next week and the week after of course.

“I think he’s super strong mentally. He’s always shown that and even today to fight back after his crash. He also knows that next week is a new week, with new chances. It’s also how I approach races so I don't think this will affect him.”

No planning for World Champion all about instinct

For Van der Poel, an aficionado of race sense, timing and practically winging it, there was no real plan again for today as he picked his moments and continuously attacked over then Taaienberg, Stationberg and Paterberg - latching onto certain moves from Oier Lazkano and Lidl-Trek.

He doesn’t believe in plans, so to speak, outside of knowing he will smash it on the hardest part of the course if his legs allow him to.

“No, I never make a plan before the race. I just try to anticipate on what is happening,” Van der Poel said, surrounded by journalists in the press room.

“You can make 100 plans but if you’re not in position you cannot attack of course.”

Van der Poel revealed that he hadn’t been in flying form this week and had originally thought about adding Dwars door Vlaanderen to his programme to be in top shape for next Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

“I can never do in training what I do in a race. I’m better in a race. I didn’t feel really great this week in training either but It’s the races that count,” Van der Poel said.

“They always say the more I complain, the better I am and I was complaining a lot this week,” Van der Poel laughed.

“If this race and Sunday were not as good as expected then I would’ve taken an extra race day but I think I don’t really need it after today.”

But he isn’t expecting a carpet ride to the line in Oudenaarde, with no presumptions for the crowning day of the Belgian cobbled Spring Classics. He’s a two-time winner after all and aiming for a third which would draw him equal most alongside legends like Boonen, Cancellara and Museeuw.

“I’ve won Flanders when I was really shit here as well so it’s not something I can really give a place,” Van der Poel said. “I just wanted to win this race, I’ve not won it yet and it’s a super nice race so that was the most important thing for me today.”