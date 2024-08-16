‘I still feel it, especially with my back’- Pain persists for Primož Roglič as Vuelta a España begins

Slovenian unsure of fourth Vuelta title due to consequences of Tour de France crash

“Definitely, I still feel it, especially with my back, I need some time,” Primož Roglič admitted. 

As the hours count down to the start of the 2024 Vuelta a España, Primož Roglič confirmed he still feels the effects of his major Tour de France crash but is unsure what impact his pain will have on his chances of a fourth overall victory in the Spanish Grand Tour. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.