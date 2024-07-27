‘I really wanted a medal so it's a bit bittersweet’ - a gutted Brandon McNulty at Paris Olympics time trial

It was a difficult day for the American duo of Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield in the men’s time trial at the Olympic Games in Paris.

National champion McNulty could not hide his disappointment after taking fifth, 1:04 down from winner Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). At the first time check, McNulty was 17 seconds behind eventual winner Evenepoel but could not keep up the speed up, losing more time by the second time check. He finished 39 second down on Wout Van Aert of Belgium, who won the bronze medal.

The Olympics was McNulty's biggest goal of the season after he had won time trials at the UAE Tour, and Tour de Romandie earlier this year, in addition to taking fourth at the 2023 World Championships.

“I think up until maybe earlier this year, I'd be excited with fifth, but I had a good ride, like top four worlds last year, and a few wins this year, and I really focused on this. I did my best, but in my heart, I really wanted a medal so it's a bit bittersweet. I should be happy with top five but I was aiming for more,” McNulty told Cyclingnews.

McNulty left the start gate with only two riders left to race, such was his contender status. Like everyone, he had to face the wet and slippery roads on the technical 32.4km course, but he did not blame the weather conditions for his ride.

“We deal with rain all year. Everyone kind of has the same conditions. Luckily the favourites were all within five minutes of each other, so it's not like it changed much. It was fair for the day.”

McNulty will now turn his focus to the men’s road race next Saturday and then the Vuelta a España with UAE Team Emirates.

“This wasn't the only thing I've left. I have the Vuelta and some other races to go for, just the beginning of the second half of the year," he explained.

Fellow American Magnus Sheffield started fast in his ride but then disaster struck when he crashed on a slick corner.

“I'm not gonna hide it, I’m disappointed," he said.

"It was really slick out there, so I felt my rear wheel start to go in that roundabout, and I knew I had to take it more carefully on the wet roads.

“Once it started to go around me, the bike fishtailed, then it was like I was on ice, so I just wasn't able to keep it upright. After I just tried to be cautious in the corners. even though it's the Olympics, so you just have to always keep your head up."

Sheffield regrouped and ultimately finished in 16th place, 1:53 off Evenepoel's winning time.

McNulty and Sheffield will now focus on the men’s road race where they will join up with Matteo Jorgenson to form a sold road race trio for the USA.

“Matteo has been incredible this entire season, and so is Brandon. I've had my ups and downs, but I also feel really good," Sheffield said.

"The road races is a lottery. At the Olympics, it's such a small field, so I think we can give it a good go."