‘I really wanted a medal so it's a bit bittersweet’ - a gutted Brandon McNulty at Paris Olympics time trial

Magnus Sheffield crashes on wet road on difficult day for Americans

PARIS FRANCE JULY 27 Brandon McNulty of Team United States competes during the Mens Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
USA's Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a difficult day for the American duo of Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield in the men’s time trial at the Olympic Games in Paris. 

National champion McNulty could not hide his disappointment after taking fifth, 1:04 down from winner Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). At the first time check, McNulty was 17 seconds behind eventual winner Evenepoel but could not keep up the speed up, losing more time by the second time check. He finished 39 second down on Wout Van Aert of Belgium, who won the bronze medal. 

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

