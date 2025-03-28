'I love Tadej Pogačar because he is not afraid of anything' - Bernard Hinault backs Slovenian to win Paris-Roubaix

By published

Frenchman praises Pogačar's racing style and ambition

Tadej Pogačar on the way to victory at Strade Bianche
Tadej Pogačar on the way to victory at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernard Hinault has praised Tadej Pogčar for deciding to ride Paris-Roubaix, believing he can win the Hell of the North, just as the Frenchman did back in 1981.   

“I raced Paris-Roubaix at the time because I was wearing the rainbow jersey and wanted to honour it. Who is the world champion now?” Hinault asked in an interview with French newspaper La Parisien.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Arndt undergoes spinal surgery, Merlier resumes training after Classic Brugge-De Panne crash
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Arndt undergoes spinal surgery, Merlier resumes training after Classic Brugge-De Panne crash
See more latest
Most Popular
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Arndt undergoes spinal surgery, Merlier resumes training after Classic Brugge-De Panne crash
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne
HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 22 : Van Der Poel Mathieu (NED) of Alpecin-Deceuninck attacking on the Taaienberg climb during the 67th E3 Saxo classic Harelbeke UCI World Tour cycling race with start and finish in Harelbeke on March 22, 2024 in Harelbeke, Belgium, 22/03/2024 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie &amp; Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photo News
How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025 – Streaming and TV information for Tour of Flanders test
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience