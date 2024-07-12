‘I have nothing to lose’ – Three tough stages ahead for ‘realistic’ Lotte Kopecky at Giro d’Italia Women

World Champion pulls to within three seconds of GC lead after stage 5 win but will see 'how far I get' on Blockhaus climb

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) signs an autograph for a fan on stage 4, while in the red sprinters jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime team leader and world champion Lotte Kopecky couldn’t have been clearer coming into the Giro d’Italia Women that stage wins, not the general classification were the aim for the world champion but now, after stage 5, she is sitting just three seconds back from the coveted maglia rosa.

Kopecky has Italian favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) just ahead of her and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) hovering 35 seconds behind, while last year's runner-up Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich-Post NL) is 46 seconds in back from the Belgian. 

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.