'I have nothing to lose at the World Championships' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wants to add rainbow jersey to Tour de France yellow and Paris-Roubaix cobblestone

Tour de France Femmes winner returns from altitude feeling fresh to lead strong French team in Rwanda

PRAZ-SUR-ARLY, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Praz-sur-Arly, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt won the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will ride the Road World Championships without the pressure of needing to win, but with a goal of completing a special Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes and rainbow jersey triptych.

The 33-year-old French rider recently trained for three weeks at altitude in Andorra and feels fresh and motivated despite her intense first season of WorldTour racing with Visma-Lease a Bike.

"I feel good. I'm happy to finish the season in this state of mind and in this physical shape," Ferrand-Prévot said during a sponsor event, according to L'Equipe.

It should suit a climber like Ferrand-Prévot, who also has excellent bike handling skills. Her major rivals include Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and perhaps Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa).

In 2024, Ferrand-Prévôt took time away from the sport after winning a gold medal in the mountain bike race at the Paris Olympics. She has only raced for 26 days on the road in 2025 and so is still mentally and physically fresh.

Ferrand-Prévôt will enjoy two days at home in Monte Carlo and then travel to Rwanda with the French team on Saturday. Athletes competing in the time trials are already in Rwanda, with other riders arriving early next week.

"These two days at home will do me good. My coach told me to unplug and enjoy a more normal life," Ferrand-Prévôt said.

Ferrand-Prévôt is part of a strong French team that includes Léa Curinier, Cédrine Kerbaol, Juliette Labous, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, and Maëva Squiban.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

