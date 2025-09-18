'I have nothing to lose at the World Championships' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wants to add rainbow jersey to Tour de France yellow and Paris-Roubaix cobblestone

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will ride the Road World Championships without the pressure of needing to win, but with a goal of completing a special Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes and rainbow jersey triptych.

The 33-year-old French rider recently trained for three weeks at altitude in Andorra and feels fresh and motivated despite her intense first season of WorldTour racing with Visma-Lease a Bike.

"I feel good. I'm happy to finish the season in this state of mind and in this physical shape," Ferrand-Prévot said during a sponsor event, according to L'Equipe.

Last year, after the Olympic Games, I was mentally and physically tired. It was hard to keep going, whereas now, I feel like I'm still good despite the victories in Roubaix and the Tour de France."

The women's 164.6km road race course includes 11 laps of the hilly Kigali course and so an elevation gain of 3,350 metres, but the women will not race over the Mur du Kigali.

It should suit a climber like Ferrand-Prévot, who also has excellent bike handling skills. Her major rivals include Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and perhaps Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa).

"I have nothing to lose at the World Championships. It's a bonus. If I perform, it's great. If I'm not so good, it's not the end of the world. I'm going with the ambition of doing the best possible; there's no pressure.

In 2024, Ferrand-Prévôt took time away from the sport after winning a gold medal in the mountain bike race at the Paris Olympics. She has only raced for 26 days on the road in 2025 and so is still mentally and physically fresh.

"I was a little doubtful, thinking that it's weird to still feel good now," she said.

Last year, I put a lot of pressure on myself for the Games, where, for me, there was no other option than to win. This year, the goal was more to prepare for the Tour as well as possible and to be more mentally free.

"I managed the aftermath well because the before and during were a little more liberating. Then I also went to the altitude in Andorra on my own for three weeks. It also did me good to be able to spend that time alone to finish my preparation."

Ferrand-Prévôt will enjoy two days at home in Monte Carlo and then travel to Rwanda with the French team on Saturday. Athletes competing in the time trials are already in Rwanda, with other riders arriving early next week.

"These two days at home will do me good. My coach told me to unplug and enjoy a more normal life," Ferrand-Prévôt said.

Ferrand-Prévôt is part of a strong French team that includes Léa Curinier, Cédrine Kerbaol, Juliette Labous, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, and Maëva Squiban.

"When you see the names, it's clear that I think we have the strongest team. That's also why I decided to participate. The girls are all at the very highest world level. It's going to be interesting to see what we can all do together.

"It's not just about me, and it will be interesting to see how the Dutch race. Obviously, there will be a little more marking, but that might give us the opportunity to send someone else up front."