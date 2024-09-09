‘I don’t feel satisfied’ - Enric Mas wanted more than another Vuelta a España podium

By
published

Spaniard finishes third overall after aggressive race but ‘worst day of Vuelta’ in Madrid time trial

Enric Mas on the attack at the 2024 Vuelta a España
Enric Mas on the attack at the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Enric Mas has now racked up as many podium finishes in the Vuelta a España as Primoz Roglič has overall wins, but the Movistar team leader admitted it was not the result he was looking for. 

He was able to distance Roglič on some climbs and mountain finishes but only finished third overall, 3:13 down on the Slovenian, and 37 seconds down on second placed Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R). 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.