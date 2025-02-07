'I decided to race on' - Arnaud De Lie on why he stayed in the Etoile de Bessèges despite cars on the road

Arnaud De Lie of Team Lotto celebrates in the rain at finish line as stage 3 winner at 2025 Etoile de Besseges-Tour du Gard

Arnaud De Lie defended his decision to remain in the Étoile de Bessèges despite concerns about safety cars on the road and the decision by some of the biggest WorldTour team to quit the race.

Soudal-QuickStep, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, EF Education-EasyPost, Ineos Grenadiers and Uno-X Mobility all refused to race on during stage 3 on Friday.

"The safety of our riders and staff is our top priority," EF Education-EasyPost posted to social media.

The UCI confirmed they have opened an investigation into cars on the race route during stage 2 and 3 but said measures are being taken to avoid a repetition of the problems. The remaining stages of the Étoile de Bessèges are expected to go ahead during the weekend.

De Lie emerged from the chaos and confusion to win the rain-soaked third stage to Bessèges. Many of his teammates abandoned after a long-neutralised sector and discussion about safety, but he survived and then out-powered French rival Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

"It was a dilemma but I chose to continue and it paid off," De Lie told L'Equipe television.

He revealed more about what happened when the riders stopped and discussed with the race organisers and the UCI officials about safety.

"I initially got into the car to warm up. Over the radio, we heard that if we didn’t restart, it would be the end of the Étoile de Bessèges for good. That really hit me," he said via his Lotto team.

"Rider safety comes first, absolutely. A car on the course is unacceptable but at the same time, races like these can only continue to exist because of the riders. It’s thanks to these organizers that we have the opportunity to live our passion."

While most of his teammates abandoned the race and rode back to the team bus, De Lie and Baptiste Veistroffer raced on. Cofidis went on the attack numerous times but De Lie waited and hoped for a sprint finish.

"It was a dilemma for everyone, but in the end, I didn’t overthink it and just kept going. At first, we were about 20 riders, but eventually, around 60 continued," he said, close to the final count of 78 riders completing stage 3.

"I hope I made the right choice. I also did it out of respect for the organizers, they have an incredibly tough job. And I won, in this weather, which I love, after such a crazy day. It felt a bit heroic. I’m really happy with this victory."