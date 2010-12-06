Hushovd, Cunego and Nibali enjoy a last night out
A photo gallery from the A&J party in Italy
With the Tour Down Under less than six weeks away, it is time to step up the training for the new season. But before things get serious, some riders enjoyed a final night out clubbing at the annual party organised by Italian agents Alex and Jonny Carera, Sprint magazine produced by Italian photographer Roberto Bettini and he Virtual Image advertising agency.
Some of the professional riders arrived in a stretch limousine, with world champion Thor Hushovd the star of the show. He travelled directly from the first Garmin-Cervelo training camp in the Cayman Islands, swapping the sun and sand of the Caribbean for the cold of northern Italy.
During the evening Gilberto Simoni got a special applause after retiring during the 2010 season.
Also at the party were Vuelta Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali, Damiano Cunego, Diego Ullisse, Leonardo Bertagnolli and Francesco Chicchi. Franco Pellizotti was also at the party. He is still waiting to hear if the UCI will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision of the Italian anti-doping authorities to clear him of a Biological Passport violation.
All the riders work with the Carera brothers, who represent a total of 80 athletes in cycling, skiing and motor racing.
Some of the riders were party of the jury that selected the 2010 Miss Ciclismo, an annual beauty pageant.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy