Hunt targets spring Classics in 2011

Jeremy Hunt has joined Team Sky (Image credit: TeamSky.com)

Jeremy Hunt is looking forward to the new season with Team Sky, especially the spring Classics where he has produced some of the best rides during his long career. Now 36 and starting his 16th season as a pro, Hunt will fulfill a senior role at the British team and he is happy to share his experience with his younger teammates.

Currently at his home in Girona, Spain, Hunt has been gradually stepping up his training regime since he formally met his new teammates at the November get together in Egham. He is happy to have found a new team after the Cervélo TestTeam folded, saying it is "a dream come true to finally be part of an elite British-based team."

Hunt has joined a group of people with whom he's had long-term ties. "Shane Sutton [Team Sky's head coach] was the guy who helped me turn pro in the mid-90s and I actually competed against him in his last-ever race. He beat me that day and still brings it up now," Hunt recalled in an interview on the Team Sky website.

"Sean Yates was another one it was nice to see as well. Both he and Shane really helped me and when I was starting out, offering me plenty of tips and advice. Hopefully I can pass on some of that wisdom to the next generation of riders who are coming through now."

Hunt will make his debut with Team Sky in Qatar in February and then turn his attention towards the one-day Classics.

"I definitely want to get my Team Sky career off to a strong start and my early season goal is to do well in the Classics," he explained "Whether I'm riding for myself or in support of Juan Antonio Flecha, I'll be giving it all I've got to do my best for the team and hopefully my form will peak around Paris-Roubaix."

"The Classics are the hardest races in the world but weirdly the most enjoyable. When you ride them you almost enter a dream state and by the time you cross the finish line everything hurts. As soon as that pain dies away though, you can't wait to do them all again."

