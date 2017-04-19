Hugh Carthy aggressive again at Tour of the Alps

Image 1 of 5 Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Cycling Sports Group) Image 2 of 5 Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) sitting in the beunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) was the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Best young rider Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural) pulls on the blue jersey

Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) again kicked off the attacks on the climb to the finish line on stage 3 of the Tour of Alps, trying to set up his teammates, test his own limits as the Giro d’Italia rapidly approaches, and strengthen his lead in the best young rider’s competition.





“The team is looking strong as a unit. We had three in the top 10 today and we can only regard that positively.”

Ready for the Giro

Carthy is set to ride the second Grand Tour of his young career in May. He rode the Vuelta a Espana with Caja Rural last year but will have a key role in the Cannondale-Drapac squad for the Giro d’Italia next month.

Carthy can be expected to help Formolo and Rolland in the Giro but clearly has the climbing ability to show his potential on a mountain stage. He feels he is coming into form ready for the 100th edition of the Corsa Rosa that begins in Sardinia on May 5.



