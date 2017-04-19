Hugh Carthy aggressive again at Tour of the Alps
‘I’m not going to get complacent; the Giro is at another level’ says young Briton
Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) again kicked off the attacks on the climb to the finish line on stage 3 of the Tour of Alps, trying to set up his teammates, test his own limits as the Giro d’Italia rapidly approaches, and strengthen his lead in the best young rider’s competition.
Related Articles
“The team is looking strong as a unit. We had three in the top 10 today and we can only regard that positively.”
Ready for the Giro
Carthy is set to ride the second Grand Tour of his young career in May. He rode the Vuelta a Espana with Caja Rural last year but will have a key role in the Cannondale-Drapac squad for the Giro d’Italia next month.
Carthy can be expected to help Formolo and Rolland in the Giro but clearly has the climbing ability to show his potential on a mountain stage. He feels he is coming into form ready for the 100th edition of the Corsa Rosa that begins in Sardinia on May 5.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy